Telefonica Teams with Huawei on Operation Centers

Telefónica announced that, utilising the Huawei Smartcare SOC solution, it has deployed three dedicated Service Operations Centres (SOC), located in Argentina, Chile and Germany, designed to enable the intelligent management of its network.





The three service centres are already operating and represent the initial application of AI (artificial intelligence) to Telefonica's operations. The operator plans to launch such centres for all of the countries where it operates. Telefonica has a significant presence in 21 countries and serves around 350 million accesses worldwide.





The deployment marks a first step in a key project intended to enable the company to capture, in real time, the actual quality of customer service experience, initially for mobile services. Telefonica's aim is to be able to guarantee high quality connectivity and performance for customers. Through the project, Telefonica is seeking the ability to understand, manage and assure the end customer experience.





The SOCs use anonymous, aggregated information on the networks used by customers and are designed to enable the company to anticipate potential incidents and identify network black spots. This will allow the operator to proactively address identified issues to help enable better use of services, predictive maintenance and network optimisation, as well as respond faster and more effectively to customers with technical issues.





Leveraging the data-driven operational model enabled by the SOCs, Telefonica will be able to take decisions based on homogeneous criteria and calculations, in real time, and with accurate and comparable data, and so transform network maintenance from a scheduled to a proactive and predictive process.





As part of the strategy, Telefónica has selected Huawei's Smartcare SOC solution for its service operation centres, with the first deployments in Argentina, Chile and Germany. The Huawei SmartCare SOC serves as the bridge between network resource assets management and customer assets management, and is designed to provide a customer- and service-centric operations approach enabling enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency.

Huawei SOC solution specifically provides per-service, per-user (PSPU) visibility of the customer experience to identify and resolve faults before they become a problem for the customer. For the project, Huawei is supporting Telefónica with both the deployment of its Smartcare CEM platform and with the launch of the operational transformational program, encompassing process definition and the first year of operation.