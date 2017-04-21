Telecom, M2M and IoT are Showcased at Brooklyn 5G Summit

At the annual Brooklyn 5G Summit in New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, jointly organised by NYU Wireless and Nokia, attendees assessed how close the industry is to deploying commercial 5G products and services and showcased the latest developments and research in the areas of telecommunications, M2M communication and the Internet of Things (IoT).





The event featured executives from companies and organisations including Nokia, Verizon, National Instruments, Intel, Qualcomm and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).





It was noted that recently carriers including Verizon and AT&T have announced trials around a dozen cities of both mid-band and the millimetrewave (mmWave) technology, for which Rappaport and NYU Wireless conducted seminal research. Meanwhile, government and bodies such as the FCC, 3GPP and ITU have recently defined new benchmarks intended to enable higher mobile data speeds.





NYU Wireless, which conducted early radio channel measurements showing that the mmWave spectrum can be used to improve wireless communications, noted that it is one of two academic institutions recently selected by the FCC to help test, debug and provide feedback on a new web-based portal that allows researchers to apply for a program experimental license that is intended to reduce the barriers to experimentation.

During the Brooklyn 5G Summit, NYU Wireless is demonstrating developments including:





1. Research on 5G transmission in mmWave spectrum that indicates the potential for up to 40 times higher data transmission rates than at present.





2. Advanced tools for designing 5G systems, including the widely used NYUSIM open-source channel software simulator.





3. A new real-time network emulation tool for evaluating virtual reality and other applications over real-world mmWave channels.





4. A phased-array antenna system for measuring mmWave directional channel dynamics.





5. A dual architecture channel sounder providing 2 GHz RF bandwidth throughout the mmWave spectrum and a channel sounder on a chip.





During the event, NYU Wireless also announced that global smartphone supplier OPPO had joined the university research centre at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering as an industrial affiliate sponsor of research into 5G technology.