SUNET of Sweden deploys ADVA 100 Gbit/s technology in national R&E network

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the Swedish University Network (SUNET) has deployed its 100 Gbit/s core technology as part of a new national optical transport network.





The research and education infrastructure, which spans 8,000 km across Sweden and extends into Norway, is designed to deliver coherent high bandwidth connectivity to over 100 organisations. The new system incorporates ADVA's ROADM technology, which will allow SUNET to quickly meet growing demand for new services and bandwidth.





The deployment provides a 10-fold increase in the capacity of SUNET's transport infrastructure, which serves clients including national museums, scientific institutions, government agencies and 35 universities. In addition, the ROADM functionality serves to create a flexible, meshed network topology, where links between sites can be configured instantly via adding or dropping wavelengths on multiple fibres. This improves availability and, combined with Raman amplifier technology, helps to reduce latency.





The new network in based on ADVA's FSP 3000 platform and features an open optical line system (OOLS), which supports operation with tunable DWDM router interfaces provided by Juniper Networks' MX2000 universal edge routers. The converged solution is designed to provide an efficient solution delivering low latency together with scalability to enable future expansion. ADVA noted that the compact footprint and low power consumption of the FSP 3000 has been optimised via tunable interfaces on Juniper MX2000 routers.





Leveraging ADVA's OOLS technology, the converged packet transport solution also prepares SUNET for the transition towards software-defined networking (SDN), which will help the operator to further enhance transport efficiency and support new applications in the future. The solution was installed by ADVA integrator partner NetNordic.



