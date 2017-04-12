Rancher Labs Releases ultra-lightweight Container OS

Rancher Labs, a start-up based in Cupertino, California, released its ultra-lightweight container OS.
Key features of RancherOS include:
- Minimalist OS: Eliminates the need for unnecessary libraries and services
- Automatic configuration: Simplifies OS configuration by using cloud-init to parse the cloud-config files from multiple data sources
- Simple setup: Runs services inside containers orchestrated using Docker Compose service files, making setup as simple as running a Docker container
- Reduced footprint: Decreases resource requirements with a footprint three times smaller than that of other container operating systems in the market
- Extensive platform support: Supports Amazon EC2, bare metal, Digital Ocean, Docker Machine, GCE, KVM, OpenStack, Packet, Vagrant, VMware (experimental) and VirtualBox
