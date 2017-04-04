Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Radisys DCEngine and FlowEngine Benefits for CORD Deployments

Tuesday, April 04, 2017



Telco central offices will undergo significant transformation in the years ahead as they adopt SDN, NFV, and cloud technologies. In this video, Bryan Sadowski, VP, FlowEngine & DCEngine for Radisys, presents the DCEngine 16U rack-scale platform, along with the new FlowEngine TDE-2000 open networking switch, which together deliver scalable storage, compute and networking infrastructure for Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) deployments.

See video:  https://youtu.be/dAfAow62KoM


