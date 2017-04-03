Qualcomm Appoints CTO

Qualcomm appointed Dr. James H. Thompson to the additional position of chief technology officer (CTO), replacing Matt Grob, who will transition to the role of executive vice president of technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and continue to report to Steve Mollenkopf.



Thompson currently servers as executive vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies. In addition to leading QCT engineering, as CTO, Thompson will align the companywide technical and product roadmaps across all business areas. He also will have oversight of Corporate R&D and Corporate Engineering, ensuring all research and development activities are coordinated across the company, and drive the development of next-generation wireless technologies.



