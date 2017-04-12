Poland's PSNC deploys ADVA 100G in PIONIER R&E network

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the Poland's Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) has deployed the FSP 3000 equipped with 100 Gbit/s core technology into its PIONIER network for the research and education community.





PIONIER, a major European R&E network, links high-performance computer centres in five cities across Poland, as well as providing onward connectivity to the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland.





The new 96-channel 100 Gbit/s coherent long-haul solution provided by ADVA and installed by its local partner Alma is designed to enable Europe's scientific community to share large volume data sets and collaborate using high-bandwidth applications. The ADVA solution provides a new fully redundant GMPLS-based network connecting Polish supercomputing centres located in the cities of Poznań, Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw.





The new network offers 96 channels and supports reach of more than 3,466 km without the use of signal regeneration. In addition to ADVA FSP 3000 core transport technology, the solution employs the vendor's colourless, directionless and flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs, which serve to establish remote cross-connections at the optical layer to improve availability and simplify operations.





ADVA noted that PIONIER was one of the first national academic networks in Europe to implement its own 10 Gbit/s dark fibre network, and following the latest upgrade all links in the meshed infrastructure are able to transport 100 Gbit/s capacity. In addition, based on the modular design of the FSP 3000, the network can be scaled to 400 Gbit/s capacity and beyond in the future.





ADVA previously announced in September 2015 that it had partnered with PSNC to trial 400 Gbit/s coherent data centre interconnect (DCI) technology. The trial was conducted over 385 km of fibre between research centres in Poznan and Warsaw and involved the FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform. For the trial, the CloudConnect was configured with two 200 Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 16QAM within an optical super-channel; it also featured ROADMs and hybrid amplifiers.