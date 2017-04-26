Orange Teams with Facebook on Start-up Accelerator for Net Infrastructure

Global telco Orange announced that, as a member of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and together with Facebook, it is launching the Orange Fab France Telecom Track accelerator, designed to support start-ups focused on network infrastructure development.





Through the initiative, selected start-ups will be mentored by Orange and provided with access to its global resources, as well as support from TIP Ecosystem Accelerator Centres (TEAC) and Facebook.





As part of the initiative, Orange is working with TIP and Facebook to identify and support start-ups focused on network infrastructure technology with the launch of the new Telecom Track as part of its Orange Fab accelerator program in France. The partnership will aim to identify the best innovations and talent within the sector and provide start-ups with support and guidance from experts at Orange, TIP and Facebook, as well as facilitate collaboration and investment opportunities.





The project will be managed through Orange Fab France, Orange's established accelerator program for start-ups located at the Orange Gardens campus in Paris that is dedicated to R&D. The program also has the support of Orange Digital Ventures. By engaging with experts from Orange and its partners, start-ups will be provided with support in tackling network-related issues such as network management and access technologies.





Start-ups selected for the program will receive the benefits offered as part of the existing Orange Fab program, including the opportunity to participate in dedicated workshops, mentoring sessions with specialists and an optional Euro 15,000 in funding. They will also be provided with work space at the Orange Gardens, where the company's R&D teams are based. Start-ups will also have access to experts from the TIP community, TEAC and Facebook.

Orange has launched a call for projects to French start-ups that runs until May 14th; following evaluation of submissions, start-ups will be selected to join the acceleration program and can present at a launch event planned for June that will attended by Orange, TIP and Facebook executives, as well as partners and venture capitalists.