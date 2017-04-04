ONF Demos CORD open innovation pipeline solutions at ONS

CORD Project, the community developing an open source service delivery platform that combines SDN, NFV and elastic cloud services to transform the edge of operator networks, announced it is holding a demonstration at the Open Networking Summit (ONS) and noted continued progress for the project in collaboration with new collaborators Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Ixia and Xpose.



CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) combines SDN, NFV and cloud technologies with the aim of creating flexible in-line data centres at the network edge. CORD integrates a curated collection of open source projects and leverages devops application development models to create an open, programmable, agile platform for network operators.



CORD incorporates a range of upstream open source components and is designed to deliver a next-generation cloud-native data centre capable of supporting functionality including compute, storage and networking, with service creation enabled via the XOS project.







Specifically, CORD features OpenStack support as an optional component for larger deployments where full IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) capabilities are required, while to address the limitations of OpenStack for certain applications CORD integrates ONOS software for networking, along with other customisations to deliver a unified solution.









At ONS, the following demonstrations will be showcased:1.Central office in a day, showing how a complete CORD-based carrier central office can be built and deliver services within hours, highlighting the efficiencies enabled through integration of SDN, NFV and cloud technologies.2.Rapid service enablement, demonstrating the rapid creation of new services and the capabilities of the micro-service architecture enabled via the XOS project (XaaS operating system).3.Mobile-CORD (M-CORD), showing an open reference implementation for 5G.4.Enterprise-CORD (E-CORD), demonstrating an SD-WAN solution supporting zero touch provisioning of enterprise WAN networks, with integrated analytics and SLAs.