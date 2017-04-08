NTT Com to Deploy 400G in Data Centers

NTT Communications will begin deploying a 400 Gbps optical transmission system in its data centers beginning this month.



The system will raise the transmission capacity of NTT Com's core network above 19Tbps per optical fiber, or more than double existing capacity.



Top-level energy and space savings

The new system reduces energy consumption per bps by 75% and space requirements by 80% compared to the existing system. The savings were achieved through a synergistic combination of advanced digital-signal processing technology and 16nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology. Energy-saving integrated circuits can be constructed rapidly, enabling transmitters to be quickly deployed even in confined spaces at data centers.

More than double existing transmission capacity

The new system achieves more than double the transmission capacity per optical fiber compared to its predecessor system. To generate 400G signals, the system utilizes NTT's 16 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) for both phase and amplitude, and sub-carrier multiple transmission.

New OTN and 400GbE interfaces

The company said the 400G rate is achieved by using advanced digital-signal processing technology developed in house.The main features and advantages of the 400G system are as follows:In connection with the deployment, NTT Com will offer new optional network services for enterprises, including the sequential launch of OTN interfaces (OTU2, OTU2e and OTU4) mainly for wholesalers and data center users, and a 400GbE interface incorporating framing technology compatible with OTUCn which is the result from NTT's R&D.To deliver new services and functions with even greater speed and flexibility, NTT Com will combine SDN technologies and dis-aggregation architecture, which can be redeployed as required according to function or module, replacing existing high-function, all-in-one dedicated equipment.http://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2017/0407.html