NTT Com extends Multi-Cloud Connect to Oracle Cloud

NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced the extension of the Multi-Cloud Connect solution to Oracle Cloud to help multinational customers leverage the performance and cost benefits offered by the cloud while leveraging its secure, high performance MPLS network.





Under the agreement, Multi-Cloud Connect will connect directly to Oracle Cloud's platform via Oracle Network Cloud Services – FastConnect, enabling private connectivity to its portfolio and features based on platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offerings. The agreement encompasses middleware such as Oracle Database Cloud Service and Java Cloud Service, as well as integration and business analytics features.





Additionally, NTT Com and Oracle will enable hybrid deployment of Oracle Cloud and Oracle software hosted on-premises or Oracle Cloud at Customer based on a single, global network.





Multi-Cloud Connect currently connects to Oracle Cloud and other third party cloud services including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics CRM Online, as well as NTT Com's private cloud service, via a security-enhanced, private Layer 3 connection, avoiding the public Internet.

Multi-Cloud Connect is designed to enable enterprises to support the demands of different applications by delivering a hybrid cloud environment incorporating a mix of public cloud and private cloud or on-premises, private cloud (enterprise cloud) and/or public cloud elements.





NTT Com's Multi-Cloud Connect is directly connected to public clouds hosted in key markets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.



