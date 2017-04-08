NTT Carriers One Petabit per Second over Single Fiber over 200 km

NTT has demonstrated a record inline optical amplified transmission of 1 petabit (1000 terabit) per second over a 205.6 km single strand of 32-core (light paths) optical fiber.



The experimental system used 32-core fiber with a new arrangement of cores to reduce inter-core light leakage, a fan-in/fan-out (FI/FO) device to couple light into the multi-core fiber, along with new digital coherent optical transmission technology. The result aws 31.3 Tbit/s capacity per core (680 Gbit/s per wavelength x 46 wavelength channels). Multiplied by 32 cores, adn the total transmission capacity exceeded the petabit milestone.



The test was conducted in collaboration with the Technical University of Denmark, Fujikura Ltd., Hokkaido University, the University of Southampton and Coriant.



The transmission occurred within a single optical amplifier bandwidth (C-band), which is half the bandwidth used in a previous experiment the used C-band + L-band. NTT said its research indicates that it is potentially possible to carry 1 petabit per second over 1000 km, which is approximately the distance between major cities both in Japan and in Europe.





http://www.ntt.co.jp/news2017/1703e/170323a.html#b2







