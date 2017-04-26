Nokia Reports Flat Q1 Revenue of EUR 5.4 Billion

Nokia reported Q1 2017 sales of EUR 5.4bn, down slightly from EUR 5.5bn in Q1 2016. Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q1 2017 was EUR 0.03 (EUR 0.03 in Q1 2016). Reported diluted EPS in Q1 2017 of negative EUR 0.08 (negative EUR 0.11 in Q1 2016).



For Nokia's Networks business there was a 6% year-on-year net sales decrease in Q1 2017, which the company attributed primarily due to IP/Optical Networks and Fixed Networks, with approximately flat net sales in Mobile Networks and Applications & Analytics. The company noted strong Q1 2017 gross margin of 39.5% and solid operating margin of 6.6%, supported by continued focus on operational excellence, with particularly strong performance in Mobile Networks.



Nokia Technologies recorded a 25% year-on-year net sales increase in Q1 2017, primarily due to higher patent and brand licensing income and the acquisition of Withings, partially offset by the absence of licensing income related to certain expired agreements."Nokia's first quarter 2017 results demonstrated our improving business momentum, even if some challenges remain. We slowed the rate of topline decline and generated healthy orders in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter for us. We also continued to see expansion of cross-selling across our full portfolio, delivered excellent gross margins and improved group-level profitability," stated Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and CEO."The power of our end-to-end portfolio was again evident in our first quarter results. We saw encouraging stabilization in Mobile Networks topline, our strategy to build a strong software business gained momentum in Applications & Analytics, and Nokia Technologies saw significant year-on-year improvement in sales. This progress offset relative weakness in Fixed Networks and IP/Optical Networks, and allowed us to maintain Networks' strong gross margin - which was among the strongest Networks has ever delivered for a Q1.""Mobile Networks was clearly the highlight of the quarter. A combination of robust market interest in our advanced LTE solutions, including closing the quarter with 145 4.5G customers, and ongoing cost discipline allowed us to get closer to stabilizing our topline while delivering improved profitability."