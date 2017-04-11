Nokia and University of Technology Sydney enter MoU

Nokia and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which Nokia will join the university's UTS: Rapido, a new technology development unit, and support the development of IoT-based business applications leveraging high-speed, ultra-low latency technologies such as 5G.





Through the technology partnership with UTS: Rapido, which is intended to help businesses realise the potential of IoT, Nokia will work on engineering projects to support the development of future network services designed to address the technological requirements of service providers and enterprises. Nokia and UTS will also explore the expansion of engineering work into additional areas and poof of concept development.





The MoU encompasses the creation of a collaborative innovation and training facility at UTS, for which Nokia will provide IP routing, optical, fixed and 4G and 5G mobile network components, as well as applications and analytics platforms to support project work and training. Nokia will also participate on the UTS Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology advisory board.





As part of an early UTS: Rapido project, researchers at the university are integrating video downloads filmed at locations worldwide using the Nokia OZO virtual reality camera into the UTS 3D data arena. This is designed to show how operators could combine 3D content with real time data and graphics to support development of new services and address new business opportunities.





Nokia noted that it has been working with UTS for more than 15 years and that UTS is a key member of its Australian graduate program.





Recently, the UTS Faculty of Engineering and IT and Vietnam's National University launched a joint research centre and announced the joint delivery of the first research workshop in Hanoi, Vietnam. The new Joint Technology and Innovation Research Centre (JTIRC) is intended to facilitate research collaboration and transfer through PhD training, industry engagement and expert training packages.





UTS also recently announced it had established the Centre for Artificial Intelligence (UTS: CAI), which will focus on the theoretical foundations and advanced technologies that will create intelligent machines with enhanced capacity for perception, learning and reasoning.





UTS: Rapido has more than 200 researchers at the university's Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology (FEIT), who are engaged in research across a range of technology areas including data analytics, cyber security, 5G and IoT.