Nokia and Kaltura Partner on OTT TV

New York-based Kaltura, a specialist video technology supplier, announced that it has partnered with Nokia under an agreement designed to facilitate the delivery of a more personalised viewing experience leveraging its TV Platform for OTT TV service and Nokia's IP video delivery and storage platforms.





The two companies noted that, based on multiple live deployments for Tier-1 operators and media companies worldwide, they can offer a comprehensive, modular solution that integrates Nokia's Velocix product family, combined with the vendor's experience and capabilities, with Kaltura's proven TV Platform.





Through the partnership, Nokia will offer Kaltura's technology and expertise to customers worldwide to help them meet their business goals and provide a more personalised experience to consumers, while Kaltura will integrate Nokia's IP video products and leverage its systems integration experience to deliver enhanced solutions.





The combined offering encompasses advanced technology and capabilities including cloud DVR, CDN, flexible monetisation models and social media integration.





Kaltura stated that the new partnership with Nokia follows a number of deployments where the two companies were chosen and sourced separately by the telco customer. Building on this, the partnership is intended to enable tighter integration, increased synergy and a more streamlined process for customers.





Kaltura's product offering includes OTT TV and video monetisation solutions for media companies, operators, service providers and content owners, enterprise and education video solutions, and Kaltura VPaaS (Video-Platform-as-a-Service), a self-serve cloud video service designed to enable the creation and deployment of video applications, workflows and services. Kaltua claims customers for its video solutions including Viacom, Vodafone, HBO, ABC, Turner, Warner Brothers and Paramount.