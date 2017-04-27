NEP The Netherlands deploys Juniper solution to transform IP-based production platform

Juniper Networks announced that NEP The Netherlands, a leading media technology specialist and a company of U.S.-based NEP, is deploying its solutions to create what is believed to be the first IP multi-camera production platform for TV.





For the project, the Juniper Networks QFX Series switching technology was selected by NEP to deliver a range of TV services including 4K video on demand, interactive split screen and 360-degree virtual reality. Juniper stated that the company is expanding that platform with the addition of applications designed to deliver greater flexibility and improve efficiency and service quality.





Juniper noted that by transforming its production systems from a traditional broadcast SDI (serial digital interface) environment to a cloud-based, open IP platforms, NEP can realise benefits including faster service delivery, lower costs and more flexibility. As an example, Juniper noted that cloud-based production allows flexible deployment of key directing elements, such as the director's control room and audio, video and EVS operators at the studio.





With the deployment, NEP's pre-and post-production functions run in the cloud created by Juniper's QFX switches, which run on the Junos OS, designed to serve as universal building blocks for automated, programmable fabric architectures. It was noted that the high-performance production environment is required to support applications transferring hundreds of gigabits of uncompressed video.





NEP clients, which include major television broadcasters, cable networks and event producers, demand quality solutions for functions such as remote and cloud-based production, video display, host broadcasting, post production, playout and uplink communication. Juniper's scalable QFX switches are designed to provide NEP with the flexibility to support any type of production service.





Leveraging an IP-based cloud production platform, NEP is able to centralise resources and thereby share them more efficiently and more effectively across locations and productions. In addition, the centralisation of resources can help to reduce location and studio costs when covering live events.





Juniper stated that NEP plans to expand its capabilities via the addition of two more studios, four cloud production galleries, 30 playout channels and support for live 4K OTT delivery from sports venues. The use of Juniper's open, standards-based technology will also facilitate upgrades, for example from HD to 4K and 8K, by enabling capacity to be increased or support for a new compression algorithm added without the need to make changes to the network.

NEP The Netherlands, a unit of U.S.-based NEP, with offices in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Canada, develops production workflows and distribution solutions for customers. In the Netherlands it has studios in Hilversum, Utrecht and Amsterdam. The company has an advanced dark fibre network that connects to central facilities for editing, playout and storage.