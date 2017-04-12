nbn of Australia trials Nokia universal NG-PON fibre technology

Nokia announced that Australia's nbn, which is deploying a national broadband network and recently reported it had passed 4.5 million premises, has tested its universal NG-PON fibre solution at the Nokia lab facility in Melbourne.





Nokia stated that the nbn trial achieved aggregate broadband speeds of 102 Gbit/s on a single fibre and demonstrated the dynamic provisioning of bandwidth to help support increasing data demand from residential and business customers.





Nokia's universal NG-PON technology converges TWDM-PON (also termed NG-PON2), XGS-PON and GPON technology on the same fibre and is designed to enable a straightforward upgrade path from the current technology utilised in FTTP deployments.





Designed to be deployed as an overlay on existing fibre networks, TWDM-PON and XGS-PON is designed to remove the time and cost associated with laying new fibre. TWDM-PON can support four or more wavelengths per fibre, each of which can support asymmetrical or symmetrical bit rates of 2.5 or 10 Gbit/s and delivering total capacity of 40 Gbit/s. XGS-PON utilises a single wavelength to support 10 Gbit/s symmetrical or asymmetrical bit rates.





nbn trialled the different PON technologies using Nokia's universal next-generation PON solution, which includes: TWDM-PON enabling 40 Gbit/s symmetrical bandwidth; XGS-PON providing 10 Gbit/s symmetrical bandwidth; and GPON, offering 2.5 Gbit/s bandwidth.





Combined, the technologies delivered download and upload speeds of more than 102 Gbit/s in the aggregate over a single, shared fibre.





Nokia noted that the testing of TWDM-PON and XGS-PON technology is the latest in a number of trials nbn has conducted with Nokia using fibre and copper infrastructure. In October last year, Nokia and nbn trialled copper-based XG-FAST technology during which they demonstrated throughput speeds of up to 8 Gbit/s in lab conditions.



