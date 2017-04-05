Momentum Builds for Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)

The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project, which unites two major open networking and orchestration projects, AT&T's open source ECOMP and the Open Orchestrator Project (OPEN-O), opened its code for community collaboration. The ONAP code base is production-ready and in use. Developers are invited to access it at https://git.onap.org



Yachen Wang, Deputy Director of the Network Technology Department at China Mobile Research Institute Treasurer: Vincent Danno, Director Wireline Standards of the Innovation Technical & Marketing at Orange corporate

ONAP also announced new Platinum member Reliance Jio; Silver members Ciena, Microsoft, New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. and Wind River; and Associate member Open Networking Foundation.The ONAP Governing Board members have elected the following individuals to serve in key roles:“We’re excited to see how developers and others in the industry contribute to the ONAP code,” said Chris Rice, ONAP Chair and Senior Vice President, AT&T Labs. “Today is an important day for ONAP and open networking. Collaboration is key in open source projects and we’re looking forward to the community’s efforts to harden the production-ready code.”Yachen Wang, ONAP President and Deputy Director of the Network Technology Department at China Mobile Research Institute, commented: “On behalf of ONAP members, I would like to welcome the new members to the team. We anticipate close collaboration that will further the automation of SDN and NFV networks, and will enable all the community to take advantage of the best architectural components and implementation from ONAP.”