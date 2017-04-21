Mellanox Cites Momentum for its 25G Ethernet Adapters

Mellanox Technologies announced that the ConnectX-4 Lx 25 Gigabit OCP and PCIe Ethernet adapters targeting data centre applications, which deliver 2.5x the throughput of 10 Gbit/s solutions using the same infrastructure, along with low latency performance, have been adopted by a number of major ODMs (original design manufacturers).





Mellanox stated that it is currently shipping hundreds of thousands of Ethernet adapters each quarter in line with increasing demand for its Ethernet connectivity solutions.





Mellanox cited ODM customers for its ConnectX-4 Lx 25 Gigabit Ethernet adapters including:





1. Wiwynn, a cloud infrastructure provider offering computing and storage products, which is shipping its OCP server SV7221G2 products with the Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx OCP Mezzanine NICs and PCIe cards to major ISPs.





2. Inventec of Taiwan, which has qualified ConnectX-4 Lx 25 Gigabit Ethernet cards for TB800G4, Balder and K800G3 platforms for supply to major cloud and Web 2.0 providers in China,

3. Acer, a Taiwanese hardware and electronics company, which has qualified the ConnectX-4 Lx PCIe adapters and plans to shortly launch its Altos R380 F3, R360 F3 and AW2000h F3 servers.





4. Mitac-TYAN, a supplier of servers and desktop motherboards based in Taiwan, which is shipping ConnectX-3 Pro 40 Gigabit Ethernet OCP mezzanine cards and recently added the ConnectX-4 Lx 25 Gigabit Ethernet OCP mezzanine cards to its GT86A-B7083 server offering.





Mellanox's ConnectX-4 Lx is a 10/25/40/50 Gigabit Ethernet adapter that allows data centres to transition from 10 Gbit/s to 25 Gbit/s and from 40 Gbit/s to 50 Gbit/s while delivering similar power consumption and cost and utilising the same infrastructure.