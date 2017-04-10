Megaport Launches Exchange Marketplace

Megaport, which provides SDN-based Elastic Interconnect Services, announced the launch of Megaport Exchange, a marketplace hosted on the Megaport Portal .



The service is intended to function as a data centre and service provider neutral, self-serve marketplace enabling enterprises to access business critical services on demand.



Key features:





Enterprise customers can find and connect to providers around the world in as little as 59 seconds. Self-serve: Putting the control back in the hands of Enterprise customers, they can connect with who they want when they want, to meet their specific business needs, in an easy to use manner.

“Megaport Exchange is an example of the commitment by Megaport to continue evolving and adding value for our customers,” said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. “We’ve added Megaport Exchange to our product suite to enhance the customer experience, enabling them to connect to each other and to partners across our Ecosystem. We are proud to showcase our providers to the market and continue to be the leader in the networking space. Finding a way to match our powerful Ecosystem with our wide customer base was the logical next step for the company and this marketplace aligns perfectly with our vision to make connectivity easy.”