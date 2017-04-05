MEF Demos LSO Analytics using PNDA





MEF demonstrated a reference implementation of LSO (Lifecycle Services Orchestration) analytics using Platform for Network Data Analytics (PNDA), a Linux Foundation project. PNDA aims to eliminate complexity by integrating, scaling and managing a rich set of open data processing technologies and by providing an end-to- end platform for deploying analytics applications and services.



MEF worked within its OpenLSO Analytics initiative to demonstrate both open source and closed source versions of MEF members’ LSO products integrated with PNDA. This reference implementation illustrates how big data analytics (BDA) can be used within the MEF LSO Framework to intelligently automate network resources in real-time and proactively deliver service assurance for demanding applications in complex networking environments.



“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with The Linux Foundation to advance LSO analytics,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “A key goal of LSO is to enable service providers to transition from a silo-structured BSS/OSS approach toward end-to- end orchestration that unleashes tremendous agility and service velocity. BDA is essential to this vision, enabling rapid operational and business insight that can be used to drive behavioral changes in the network to dynamically optimize the customer experience.”





“The Linux Foundation is pleased to share a common vision with MEF on the critical role that open source big data analytics can play in accelerating the transition to more agile, assured, and orchestrated services,” said Marc Cohn, VP of Network Strategy, The Linux Foundation.PNDA was first demonstrated in connection with MEF’s OpenLSO Analytics project during the MEF16 LSO Hackathon in November 2016, with PNDA providing performance analytics for services provisioned by LSO. The demo illustrated how PNDA makes it possible to bring together multiple datasets which previously would have been in separate silos, add service context from LSO, then enable rapid prototyping and development of analytics applications.See video: https://youtu.be/w9IUpFIAO2k