Mediacom launches DOCSIS 3.1 in Georgia

Mediacom Communications, which claims to be the 5th largest U.S. cable operator with 1.3 million customers, announced that it has launched gigabit Internet speeds within its Georgia service territory, enabling 275,000 households in over 50 southwest Georgia communities to sign up for the service.





Mediacom claims it was the first major U.S. cable company to transition to DOCSIS 3.1 broadband technology with the roll-out of its Gigasphere platform, and plans to bring gigabit broadband services to the bulk of the 3 million homes and businesses within its 22 state footprint. To date, Mediacom has launched its gigabit Internet service in over 600 communities.





As DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems become more readily available, Mediacom expects to announce the availability of gigabit Internet service in additional areas on a market by market basis during 2017. In these markets it will also introduce a new 500 Mbit/s service offering.





Mediacom's operates a hybrid optical fibre and coaxial cable infrastructure, over which it offers its Gigasphere products and services based on advanced DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which can support bandwidth of up to 10 Gbit/s downstream and 2 Gbit/s upstream.



