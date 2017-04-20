Media Commerce Deploys ECI for Optical Network in Colombia

ECI, the Elastic Network company, announced that in partnership with Media Commerce based in Bogota, the largest operator of optical network infrastructure in Colombia, it has completed the deployment of packet-optical metro and aggregation networks nationwide.



Media Commerce of Colombia, founded around ten years ago, has subsequently expanded through both the acquisition of local operations and building out networks for operators. The company also has a history of investing in the upgrade of its fibre infrastructure to improve coverage for business and private networks regionally.



The new Media Commerce infrastructure features a combination of ECI's Apollo (OPT) and Neptune (NPT) family of products, with management provided by the LightSOFT NMS solution.ECI's Apollo suite is designed to provide transparent and flexible DWDM transport with integrated packet services. The platform combines low-latency OTN transport and OTN switching with software-configurable optical routing for enhanced efficiency. For the project with Media Commerce, a combination of the Apollo 9603 and 9608 solutions provides the foundation for the optical backbone.The Neptune family of products, supporting packet transport with integrated optics, will provide transport in the metro rings. Neptune offers a MPLS-based, multi-service packet transport solution for metro networks, and via a range of interfaces is designed to enable cost-optimised, multi-service packet transport of both packet and TDM-based services over a converged packet infrastructure.