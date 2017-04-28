Friday, April 28, 2017

MACOM introduces 5 V CATV amplifiers for DOCSIS 3.1

MACOM Technology Solutions, introduced seven new CATV amplifiers designed for 5 V operation and covering the upstream 5-300 MHz and downstream 45-1,218 MHz bands for DOCSIS 3.1 applications.

MACOM's new devices comprise two product families - single ended 5 V SOT-89 and differential 5 V SOIC-8EP – and are designed for DOCSIS 3.1 distributed and legacy HFC networks

The single ended 5 V SOT-89 family includes the following products:

1.         MAAL-011139, a 21.5 dB gain, low noise, high linearity amplifier that operates from 5-1,218 MHz, is delivered in a 3lead SOT-89 plastic package, with bias from 3 to 5 V with adjustable current enabling a noise figure of 1.2 dB and OIP3 of 34 dBm.

2.         MAAM-011162, a high linearity, low noise figure amplifier covering both up and downstream bands of 5-1,218 MHz assembled in a 3lead SOT-89 plastic package and providing 18 dB of flat gain for up and downstream applications.

3.         MAAM-011251, a high linearity, low noise amplifier covering the up and downstream bands of 5-1,218 MHz, offered in a 3lead SOT-89 plastic package and provides 15 dB of flat gain for up and downstream applications.

4.         MAAM-011258, a high linearity, low noise amplifier covering up and downstream bands of 5-1,218 MHz, assembled in a 3lead SOT-89 plastic package and providing 12 dB of flat gain in up and down stream applications.

The differential 5 V SOIC-8EP family comprises the following products:

1.         MAAM-011163, a 19 dB gain differential amplifier covering up and downstream band 5-1218 MHz, delivered in a SOIC-8EP plastic package with noise figure of 2.4 dB and OIP3 of 42 dBm.
2.         MAAM-011240, a 17 dB gain differential amplifier covering up and downstream bands 5-1,218 MHz, assembled in a SOIC-8EP plastic package, with noise figure of 2.6 dB and OPI3 of 44 dBm.

3.         MAAM-011250, a 15 dB gain differential amplifier for up and downstream bands 5-1,218 MHz, delivered in a SOIC-8EP plastic package, offering a noise figure of 2.8 dB and OPI3 of 44 dBm.

Both of MACOM's new amplifier product families are layout compatible, providing designers with performance flexibility on the same system board.

