M-CORD Innovations - Interview with China Unicom





China Unicom is one of the world's largest mobile service providers by subscriber base and an active member of the CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) project, which combines NFV, SDN, and the elasticity of commodity hardware to create a transformative network platform.



In this video, Pingping LIN, M-CORD Technical Leader at On.Lab, interviews Dr. Xiongyan TANG, Director of Network Technology Research at China Unicom.



See video: https://youtu.be/SP3cC0ojrLM



