KPN unit NL-ix establishes PoP at EdgeConneX Amsterdam

EdgeConneX, a specialist provider of data centre solutions at the edge of the network, has announced a new partnership with Netherlands-based NL-ix, a KPN company that interconnects over 100 carrier neutral data centres in 15 European countries, under which NL-ix has established a new point of presence (PoP) at its Edge Data Center (EDC) facility in Amsterdam.





With the deployment, NL-ix customers have access to local, regional and pan-European transport, routing and cloud connect services, and peering with local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises.

The EdgeConneX Amsterdam EDC is designed and located to provide the shortest and fastest routes for the delivery of Internet and cloud-based content in the Netherlands. The facility is strategically positioned close to major network provider aggregation points.





With 620 members connected and peak traffic of 1.7 Tbit/s, NL-ix is estimated to be the fifth largest Internet exchange globally. NL-ix interconnects in carrier neutral data centres in 25 metro areas and 105 data centres across Europe, offering metro, national and pan-European peering, routing, transport and cloud connect services.



