Japan's EneCom selects Nokia for 100G

Nokia announced it has been selected to deploy a 100 Gbit/s network in the Chogoku area of Japan for Energia Communications (EneCom), the main utility and telecommunications company in the area.





With the deployment of an advanced optical transport system integrated with 100/200 Gbit/s coherent technology, the Nokia solution is designed to transform EneCom's transport network and enable more flexible and reliable services. The network is being deployed in the Chugoku area on Japan's main island, Honshu, encompassing the major cities of Okayama and Hiroshima.





Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to provide integrated, ultra-wideband wavelength routing and switching to optimise EneCom's networks to support fluctuating traffic demand. The solution is based on Nokia's advanced super coherent digital signal processor, the Photonic Service Engine 2 (PSE-2), and also features GMPLS and CDC-F ROADM functionality.





The upgrade is designed to enable EneCom to meet increasing traffic demands, as well as offer protection during natural disasters. The network features real-time optical fibre supervision, which provides monitoring and allows fibre breaks to be located, for improved operations and maintenance efficiency and increased reliability.





Previously, in early 2016 Nokia and EneCom announced the commercial deployment of G.fast technology in Japan to allow the ICT service provider to utilise existing copper networks to deliver up to 1 Gbit/s broadband access to residential subscribers. It was noted the deployment followed a G.fast technology trial conducted in 2015. EneCom was to initially deploy G.fast in the Chugokua region of Japan starting June 2016.



