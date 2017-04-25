Ixia provides Test and Monitoring for CORD

Ixia, a provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions and now a Keysight Technologies company, has announced a collaboration with the CORD Project, developing the open source CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) platform for software defined networks (SDN), network functions virtualisation (NFV) and cloud-based service delivery.





Ixia noted that as service providers begin re-architecting their networks in preparation for 5G, there is a need to carry out comprehensive pre-deployment testing to ensure quality of service and performance, as well as to maintain visibility after deployments to ensure performance.





Ixia test solutions are designed to help service providers deploy and monitor advanced networks and services, such as Voice over LTE and LTE RAN, as well as transition to 5G. The Ixia IxLoad Wireless solution provides end-to-end performance testing for networks and components with emulation of multi-play services, enabling service providers to ensure services perform as expected.





In addition, Ixia's PerfectStorm application and security test hardware is designed to allow service providers to maintain optimal data centre infrastructure performance via testing based on realistic data, video voice, storage and network traffic.





Ixia's network visibility portfolio, which includes network packet brokers (NBP) such as Vision ONE, is designed to enable real-time, end-to-end visibility and deliver insight and security across physical, virtual, SDN and NFV infrastructure.





Ixia noted that the CORD Project, hosted by The Linux Foundation and launched by Open Networking Lab (ON.Lab), the non-profit organization that is merging with Open Networking Foundation (ONF), was established with the aim of accelerating the adoption of SDN and NFV.



