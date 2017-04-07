Italy-based Enter partners with Megaport

Enter, a provider of network and cloud services based in Italy, announced a partnership with Megaport (USA), a subsidiary of Australia-based Megaport. a provider of software defined networking (SDN), to enable near-instant access to its Enter Cloud Suite (ECS) and services ecosystem via Megaport's global interconnection network.



Through the agreement, enterprise and carrier customers connected to the Megaport network in Amsterdam and other Megaport-enabled locations worldwide can directly connect to Enter's cloud platform.



Enter Cloud Suite is claimed to be the first European OpenStack-based cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. ECS enables orchestration of servers, storage, networks, DNS and CDN via a graphical interface or API. The scalable solution can be delivered autonomously or as a fully managed, turnkey solution featuring design, set-up, migration and ongoing maintenance and support. Enter Cloud Suite serves as the cloud platform of 52 European institutions, including the European Parliament and Court of Justice.



The OpenStack-based Enter Cloud Suite was launched in 2012 and is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. Enter delivers connectivity, data centre and Internet solutions in Europe, the U.S. and Asia Pacific leveraging its IP backbone that spans key PoPs across Europe, as well as New York and Hong Kong.



Commenting on the agreement, Belle Lajoie, EVP, Asia Pacific at Megaport, said, "Enter customers can consume elastic bandwidth for connectivity across the globe, enabling the customer to adjust the bandwidth consumption as their business requirements change… Megaport's software defined network also enables direct, instant and scalable access to its global ecosystem of service providers (and) connectivity to Internet exchange services throughout Europe".





