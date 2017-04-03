Intel Security Relaunches as McAfee

Intel Security officially relaunched under its old name - McAfee - as a new standalone company.



McAfee is driven by more than 7,500 cybersecurity professionals. The company's intellectual property includes some 1,200 security technology patents.



“Cybersecurity is the greatest challenge of the connected age, weighing heavily on the minds of parents, executives and world leaders alike,” said Christopher Young, CEO of McAfee. “As a standalone company with a clear purpose, McAfee gains the agility to unite people, technology and organizations against our common adversaries and ensure our technology-driven future is safe.”“We offer Chris Young and the McAfee team our full support as they establish themselves as one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity companies in the industry,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “Security remains important to Intel, and in addition to our equity position and ongoing collaboration with McAfee, Intel will continue to integrate industry-leading security and privacy capabilities in our products from the cloud to billions of smart, connected computing devices.”https://www.mcafee.com/us/about/ceo-letter.html