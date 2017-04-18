IDT and Epson Introduce Timing Solution

Integrated Device Technology (IDT) and Seiko Epson, a leading supplier of quartz crystal technology, have introduced an ultra-high performance timing solution designed to address phase noise challenges in telecommunication and data centre applications.





For the solution, IDT's new 8V19N474 jitter attenuator and frequency synthesiser is coupled with Epson's VG-4513 voltage-controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO) to provide leading phase noise performance for demanding applications such as 40/100/400 Gigabit Ethernet timing.





The new 8V19N474 jitter attenuator and frequency synthesiser features RMS phase noise of 75 femtoseconds, with the ultra-low performance designed to provide system designers with the clocking requirement to transition from 28 Gbit/s to Ethernet interfaces utilising 56 Gbit/s PAM4 (TX) PHYs and other high-performance SerDes applications with sufficient timing margin.







IDT's 8V19N474 device can generate up to 12 reference clock signals and outputs multiple synchronised clocks, together with an output frequency range from 25 to 2500 MHz, including 125 and 156.25 MHz and LVDS and LVPECL outputs with adjustable amplitudes. The device targets Ethernet and OTN (OTU3, OTU4) in complex applications, as well as for driving ADC/DAC converters, cable TV head-end and DOCSIS 3.1 applications.





For wired communications, the IDT solution enables compliance with physical layer specifications of phase noise, bit error rate and signal-to-noise ratio without the need for external filtering. Additionally, the product's integrated low drop out regulator enables cost savings through enabling the use of an inexpensive DC/DC voltage supply.





Epson's VG-4513 VCXO device constitutes a proven component in the joint solution. Employing an HFF (high-frequency fundamental) crystal, the VG-4513 VCXO delivers very low close-in phase noise which, combined with the integrated VCO within IDT's 8V19N474, enables low phase noise at higher offset frequencies.





IDT's 8V19N474 product, which is available immediately, is supplied in an 8 x 8 mm 81-CABGA package; the Epson VG-4513 is also available now, provided in a 7 x 5 x 1.6 mm or a 5 x 3.2 x 1.3 mm ceramic package.



