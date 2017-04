Huawei's Target of $150bn Revenue by 2020 - Part 1

Huawei is not very well-known in the U.S. for many historical and political reasons and yet it is already a major, and sometimes the leading, player in most geographical and sectoral electronics equipments markets outside of the U.S. Moreover, if it meets the targets it has set itself (and it has a very good record in that respect) it could be close to becoming the world's largest electronics company within the next five years. There are several reasons for this possibly rather dangerous state of ignorance or denial in the U.S. including the following.