Huawei's Target of $150bn Revenue by 2020 - Part 1

Preamble - Huawei little recognised or understood in western circles of power
Huawei is not very well-known in the U.S. for many historical and political reasons and yet it is already a major, and sometimes the leading, player in most geographical and sectoral electronics equipments markets outside of the U.S. Moreover, if it meets the targets it has set itself (and it has a very good record in that respect) it could be close to becoming the world's largest electronics company within the next five years. There are several reasons for this possibly rather dangerous state of ignorance or denial in the U.S. including the following.
Very low level of business in the U.S.
In its latest 2016 report published March 31st Huawei says that geographical sales last year for a region described as The Americas were just over RMB 44 billion, which is roughly $6.35 billion and only about 8% of its global total. Given that all the countries involved in the Americas, other than the U.S., i.e. Canada, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, contribute almost 14% of global GDP it is easy to see that the figure is quite low even for those countries and sales in the U.S. must indeed be very small, probably just a few hundreds of millions of dollars.
2016 financial results
Core numbers from the Huawei 2016 report (RMB millions) except first column in US$ millions:
|2016 ($m)
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|Revenue
|75,103
|521,574
|395,009
|288,197
|239,025
|220,198
|Operating Profit
|6,842
|47,515
|45,786
|34,205
|29,128
|20,658
|Net profit
|5,335
|37,052
|36,910
|27,866
|21,003
|15,624
|Cash flow from ops
|7,087
|49,218
|52,300
|41,755
|22,554
|24,969
|Cash/short term inv
|20,973
|145,653
|125,208
|106,036
|81,944
|71,649
|Working capital
|16,736
|116,231
|89,019
|78,566
|75,180
|63,837
|Total assets
|63,880
|443,634
|372,155
|309,733
|244,091
|223,348
|Total borrowings
|6,451
|44,799
|28,986
|28,108
|23,033
|20,754
|Owner's equity
|20,178
|140,133
|119,069
|99,985
|86,266
|75,024
|Liability ratio
|68.40%
|68.40%
|68.00%
|67.70%
|64.70%
|66.40%
(NB: it is worth noting that while the Huawei 2016 accounting results use the standard practice of converting from local currency to dollars at the average rate on December 31, 2016 (defined as RMB 6.9448 to the dollar), the average monthly exchange rate for all of 2016 was actually about RMB 6.643 to the dollar and at that rate Huawei's sales for the year in dollars would have been $78.51 billion, only slightly behind IBM's revenue for the year of $79.9 billion.)
