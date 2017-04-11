Huawei Eyes the Public Cloud

Huawei is launching a major push to build public cloud infrastructure. In a keynote address at the Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS) in Shenzhen, Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating CEO, said the ambition is to drive digital transformation by focusing on ICT infrastructure and smart devices.



"Beginning in 2017, Huawei will focus on public cloud services. We will invest heavily in building an open and trusted public cloud platform, which will be the foundation of a Huawei Cloud Family. This family will include public clouds we develop together with operators, and public clouds that we operate on our own."