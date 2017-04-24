Huawei and GE Partner on Industrial Cloud-based Predictive Maintenance

Huawei and GE Digital announced an Industrial Cloud-based Predictive Maintenance Solution that integrates Huawei's Edge Computing IoT (EC-IoT) with GE's Industrial Internet cloud platform Predix to enable end-to-end connectivity between industrial assets and cloud applications.



The joint solution could be used for real-time machine health monitoring, data analysis and perception, and smart maintenance decision-making. In the digital industrial era, the solution helps manufacturers reduce maintenance costs and prevent unplanned asset downtime, as well as drive innovation in products and services.



"The digital industry era not only brings development opportunities for traditional industries, but also creates challenges with interconnectivity between numerous devices, Big Data computing, and intelligent applications. Huawei collaborates with partners to explore the industrial Internet field and address these challenges based on our experience in digital transformation and leading ICT technology, stated Diana Yuan, President of Marketing and Solution Sales Department of Huawei Enterprise Business Group.Harel Kodesh, CTO of GE Digital, said: "The growth of the Industrial Internet depends on the cultivation of an ecosystem and a commitment to jointly build solutions to accelerate digital transformation for industry. This new solution brings together the strengths of two great companies – Huawei and GE – and is already driving positive outcomes for innovation-driven customers like Schindler. These partnerships will help industrial companies take advantage of the Industrial Internet and drive unprecedented gains in productivity."