Huawei and Colt DCS partner on Hyper-scale Cloud

Huawei has announced at CeBIT 2017 a collaboration with Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS), a unit of Colt Technology Services, under which the two companies will work together to address the market for hyper-scale cloud-based data centre solutions, with the aim of meeting industry requirements for dynamic, cost-effective and customer-oriented data centre infrastructure in the cloud era.





As a major hosting service provider, Colt DCS builds and operates data centres designed to reduce operating costs for carriers while ensuring high quality, reliable connectivity and security. Huawei's data centre solutions are designed to allow flexible deployment to enable tailored, cost-efficient solutions for a range of client requirements.





The new partnership between Huawei and Colt DCS is intended to leverage the experience, technology and resources of both parties to support development in the cloud era and advance the capabilities of data centre infrastructure.





Colt DCS, a unit of UK-based Colt, provides colocation and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise customers. The company operates 29 data centres across Europe and Asia Pacific, with connectivity to a further 530-plus third party data centres across its network and private links into the major public cloud providers.





Recently, Colt DCS announced it had added private connectivity into public cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure at its three London, UK and at three German data centres in Frankfurt, Berlin, and Hamburg. The service allows customers to consume connectivity services on-demand and in real-time via an intuitive online customer portal.





At the time, Colt DCS also announced that German Internet exchanges DE-CIX and BCIX would become available at its Frankfurt and Berlin data centres, respectively.