HK-G Submarine Cable to Offer 48Tbps Capacity

Construction has commenced on a new Hong Kong - Guam Cable system (HK-G) that will offer 48 Tbps of design capacity when it comes into service in late 2019.



The 3,900 kilometer undersea cable, which features 100G optical transmission capabilities, is being built by RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI-C) and NEC Corporation with capital from the Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan's ICT and Postal Services Inc. (Japan ICT Fund), along with syndicated loans from Japanese institutions including NEC Capital Solutions Limited, among others.



In Hong Kong, the cable is slated to land in Tseung Kwan O (TKO) and will land in Piti, Guam at the recently completed Teleguam Holdings LLC (GTA) cable landing station. HK-G will land in the same facility as the Southeast Asia - United States Cable System (SEA-US).



Russ Matulich, RTI-C's President and CEO, acknowledged this important milestone stating, "Hong Kong is already an important interconnection point for undersea cables, and Guam is emerging as a key telecommunications hub. By extending HK-G to our SEA-US cable investment in Guam, RTI-C is facilitating a new diverse 100G transpacific cable to better serve our customers' traffic requirements between Asia, the United States and Australia." Matulich added, "RTI-C's existing investments, and those under current consideration, will enable other cable owners to better utilize their assets by interconnecting with RTI-C in Hong Kong or Guam."



http://www.RTI-Cable.com

http://www.nec.co.jp



