Have expectations of five-nines reliability diminished?

AT&T is not the only major U.S. carrier in the news for 911 connectivity trouble. Another major story concerns 911 'ghost' calls from T-Mobile subscribers in the Dallas area. The alarming situation, as reported by The Washington Post, has meant the T-mobile users have been placed on hold for extended periods of time. At one point in March, 442 callers in Dallas reportedly were placed on hold for an average of 38 minutes. The technical fault in the city's 911 centre is being blamed for the death of at least two people. Worse, the problem apparently has happened before, perhaps dating back several months, and there has not been a sufficient effort to fix it. Whether the faulty equipment is untimely found to be in the city’s emergency response centre, in the carrier network, or with some interface between the two, the ultimate result is that public has been placed in danger by diminished networking standards.