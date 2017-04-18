GTT Launches Managed SD-WAN Service

GTT Communications announced today the launch of its Managed SD-WAN service, powered by VeloCloud.



The service offers dynamic bandwidth management, optimized application performance and the ability to integrate cost-effective network technologies into the corporate WAN. The service will also simplify network control, especially for branch locations, driving greater efficiencies in enterprise WAN management.



“As enterprise traffic continues to grow rapidly, GTT is committed to delivering cloud networking services that are application-aware and responsive to ever-increasing bandwidth demands,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We are pleased to partner with VeloCloud for our Managed SD-WAN initiative, providing our clients with optimized performance and cost-effective network expansion.”“A global footprint, cloud expertise and advanced managed services, combined with simplicity, speed and agility, make GTT an ideal partner for VeloCloud,” said Sanjay Uppal, VeloCloud CEO and co-founder. “The true multitenant VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture, service model and capabilities align seamlessly with GTT’s global network services, to deliver a scalable, high-performance, secure global Managed SD-WAN offering to multinational businesses for cloud-based and on-premises applications.”http://www.gtt.net