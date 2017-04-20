Globecomm Deploys Ciena Packet-optical Networking

Ciena announced that Globecomm, based in Hauppauge, New York, a global connectivity solutions provider, has deployed its converged packet-optical and packet networking solutions to address increasing content distribution requirements for applications including video for the news industry, disaster recovery for armed forces and connectivity for ships worldwide.





The upgraded network is designed to enable Globecomm to cost-effectively increase the capacity and improve the reliability and availability of high-bandwidth services to its more than 250 customers globally.





Globecomm is a global connectivity provider operating in more than 100 countries, providing satellite-centric video, voice and managed data solutions for media sector, maritime, wireless, enterprise and government customers. Ciena noted that due to the need to support mission-critical, time-sensitive applications for its customers, Globecomm's network needs to be both responsive and reliable.





Ciena's Ethernet switching, optical transport and network management solutions are designed to provide Globecomm with the fast, reliable and high-performance connectivity required to meet the demands of customers that may be operating in harsh and/or remote environments.





Under its growth strategy, Globecomm is expanding its terrestrial network capacity and reach utilising Ciena's solutions as the backbone. Ciena noted that as part of this initiative the provider recently deployed a high throughput content distribution network (CDN) to support its growing media customer base, while expanding into multiple developing countries in Africa and Asia.





For the project, Globecomm has deployed Ciena's 10 Gigabit Ethernet 5142 Service Aggregation Switch to enable the cost-effective transmission of quality, bandwidth-demanding content such as videoconferencing, surveillance and video streaming over Layer 2 and 3 networks. In addition, the Ciena 6500 Packet-Optical Platform allows Globecomm to customise service delivery and deliver applications at rates from 2.5 to 200 Gbit/s and beyond.





Additionally, utilising Ciena's network management capabilities Globecomm is able to design, schedule and commission services across its network within minutes.