Gigamon Delivers Security Intelligence at 10/40/100G

Gigamon introduced its GigaVUE-HC3, a high-performance appliance to enable pervasive visibility and security intelligence at scale in 10Gb, 40Gb and 100Gb networks.
The new GigaVUE-HC3 extends Gigamon's Visibility Platform and GigaSMART technologies with higher compute and throughput performance, offering:
- A total of 800Gbps of GigaSMART traffic intelligence per node, scaling to 25Tbps in clustered configurations
- Up to 3.2Tbps of processing per node that scales to over 100Tbps per cluster.
“Organizations that deal with large volumes of network traffic are increasingly concerned about the attack surface posed by high-speed, distributed infrastructure and the ensuing challenges created for network security teams,” said Ananda Rajagopal, vice president of products at Gigamon. “Ensuring visibility and control in such environments is not just about tapping network traffic but also rapidly finding the proverbial needle in the haystack. The GigaVUE-HC3 is the first platform in the industry to provide intelligent visibility at scale.”
GigaVUE-HC3 will be generally available in May 2017.
http://www.gigamon.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment