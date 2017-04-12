Fujitsu Launches Cloud Service for CyrusOne

Fujitsu America announced the launch of secure global connectivity via its Fujitsu Cloud Service K5 offering to customers of CyrusOne, a global data centre operator serving the U.S., Europe and Asia, with K5 currently hosted at CyrusOne's Carrollton, Texas data centre.





Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, part of the ongoing global roll-out of its next-generation IaaS and PaaS cloud service, is claimed to be the first cloud computing platform to enable digital transformation through integrating traditional IT environments into new cloud-based technologies. The service is designed to accelerate application development and integrates enterprise-grade reliability, performance and scalability with the cost efficiency of open source-based cloud technology.





A key element of the Fujitsu Digital Business Platform MetaArc, K5 offers a suite of technologies designed to enable organisations to develop and deploy new cloud-native applications, termed Fast IT, or Systems of Engagement. K5 will also allow CyrusOne customers to leverage their traditional, Robust IT, installations, also termed Systems of Record, through integration into new cloud applications. The Fujitsu solution thereby enables organisations to utilise legacy systems while modernising IT environments.





CyrusOne customers can utilise K5 capabilities in the areas of application integration and development, as well as the wider capabilities of MetaArc to leverage automated multi-cloud delivery and management across all popular cloud platforms.





The Fujitsu MetaArc platform is designed to enable fast-track application development for the digitalisation of existing enterprise IT services, while accelerated release cycles will allow CyrusOne to more quickly test and launch new services. Through K5's open architecture and ability to run and manage workloads on any platform, with MetaArc new systems can run both within the public cloud and in an organisations IT environment.





As a result, leveraging the open source, OpenStack-based architecture of K5 CyrusOne will be able to reduce costs associated with its 35-plus carrier-neutral facilities, and enterprises will be able to reduce vendor lock-in.





Fujitsu's K5 service is available with four delivery models - public cloud, virtual private hosted, dedicated and dedicated on-premise – and applies the same approach across all versions.



