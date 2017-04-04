FirstLight partners with f6networks to provide U.S.-Canada transport services

FirstLight Fiber of Albany, New York, a fibre-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the northeast U.S., announced today that it has entered into a partnership with f6networks, the owner and operator of a high-capacity fibre link that provides transport between New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec in Canada to locations throughout the northeast U.S.



FirstLight noted that the relationship began when it collaborated with f6networks on a solution for a large industrial enterprise customer in Canada. FirstLight operates a connection from Calais, Maine to St. Stephen, New Brunswick that allowed the companies to implement a reliable, end-to-end solution offering cost effective, wholesale pricing to support the customer's call centre operations.



Following this initial collaboration, FirstLight and f6networks sought to further leverage the partnership and have launched lit services for customers with locations in both the U.S. and Canada that require a reliable connectivity solution.The FirstLight network comprises 9,600 route miles of fibre and serves more than 5,000 lit locations, with access to 20,000 near net locations, in six states with connectivity to Montreal. f6networks is a fibre-based telco serving Atlantic Canada and providing connectivity solutions worldwide through partners.Recently, FirstLight Fiber announced that owner Oak Hill Capital Partners had completed the acquisition of Sovernet Communications and combined the operations of the two companies. Sovernet offers high-capacity network transport, broadband Internet, data centre and voice services in Vermont and New York. The acquisition added approximately 3,300 fibre route miles across New York, 1,300 fibre route miles in Vermont and Sovernet's data centre in Burlington, Vermont.Together with the previous acquisitions of Oxford Networks and Finger Lakes Technologies Group, FirstLight will operate a regional network comprising approximately 12,000 route miles of fibre across six states and Canada, with more than 7,000 on-net locations and 12 data centres.https://www.firstlight.net/