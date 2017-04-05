Ericsson Conducts 5G Demo in Indonesia

Ericsson announced it has completed what it believes is the first demonstration of 5G technology in Indonesia that featured its 5G test bed, 5G New Radio (NR) and use cases such as operation of a motion-sensing robotic arm and live 4K video streaming.



Ericsson stated that the demonstration achieved a peak downlink speed of 5.74 Gbit/s, with latency as low as 3 milliseconds (ms). Ericsson's 5G test bed includes the functionality required for pre-commercial trials and includes support for 5G capabilities such as beam forming and tracking, multi-user MIMO, multi-site transmission, ultra-lean design and dynamic TDD.



The demonstration in Indonesia specifically showed the capabilities of 5G via the operation of a motion-sensing robot arm that could be controlled in real time using hand and finger motions. Ericsson also demonstrated support for 4K video streaming, with 4K content delivered from a server to a radio base station and relayed to 5G user equipment for display on a 4K TV screen.



Ericsson noted that smooth playback of 4K video requires a minimum download speed of 15 Mbit/s, meaning that with 5G a single network cell could potentially support 4K video playback for hundreds of simultaneous users.



In January, Ericsson announced demonstrations of 5G technology during a trial carried out in partnership with Orange in France and, for the first time, at an event in Thailand.



In collaboration with Orange, Ericsson demonstrated wireless communication delivering peak data rates of over 10 Gbit/s utilising key elements of it 5G technology.



In Thailand, Ericsson conducted what it claimed as the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in the country using its 5G test bed and 5G-ready core as part of efforts to support the Digital Thailand vision. The event in Thailand featured a live 5G technology demonstration and highlighted capabilities including a peak throughput of 5.7 Gbit/s and latency of 3 ms.



Regarding the latest demonstration, Bapak Rudiantara, Minister of Communications and IT, Republic of Indonesia, said, "The focus of ICT development is to accelerate broadband roll-out to all regions in Indonesia (and) create a healthy ICT ecosystem… accelerating digitalisation (is) high on the agenda in Indonesia… to realise the government's NAWACITA vision to address nine key areas and transform the country".



http://www.ericsson.com



