Enablence to raise C$6m for PLCs

Enablence Technologies of Ottawa and Fremont, California, a supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced its intention to complete additional financing for approximately C$6 million.







Enablence also announced the termination, by mutual agreement, of the non-binding letter of intent (LoI) with Esrey Energy as announced on December 8, 2016, under which the two companies proposed to implement a business combination. Esrey is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on developing oil and gas reserves in Papua New Guinea and Bulgaria.





However, Enablence stated that it expects to meet its stated goal as announced at the same time for the execution of a LoI to raise funds of C$10 million to support growth. The company plans to achieve this via a combination of the exercise of outstanding warrants, the private placements completed in December 2016 and January 2017, which totalled approximately C$4 million, cash advances of C$2 million and with the closing of financings.





As previously announced, Enablence intends to use the funds as growth capital for current and future products and for general corporate purposes. Part of the funding will be used for a capex program to expand the production of its planar lightwave circuit (PLC) chips to meet demand resulting from both existing purchase orders and anticipated demand for its metro market-focused 100 Gbit/s TxRx products.





In addition, a portion of the funds will be allocated to complete the development of a new 100 Gbit/s TxRx product targeting the data centre market and for R&D activities relating to next generation 200/400 Gbit/s products.





To raise the C$10 million funding, Enablence intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of common shares at 7c per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$4 million and to conduct a non-brokered private placement of C$1,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$2 million.





As part of the financing, certain investors propose to enter into debt settlement agreements with Enablence to settle outstanding non-interest bearing cash advances totalling C$2 million through issuing 7.14 million shares for an aggregate C$500,000 and the issue of C$1.5 million principal amount of debentures, subject to approval by the TSX venture exchange.