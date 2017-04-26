ECI Apollo Selected for Lepida Regional Network in Italy

ECI, a global provider of Elastic Network solutions, announced that it has been selected to upgrade Lepida SpA's regional broadband network in northern Italy.





Lepida, based in Bologna, is a communications provider that was established in 2007 by the Emilia-Romagna regional government to design, implement and manage broadband infrastructures for the public administrations and public entities in the region.





ECI has been selected to provide a turnkey, end-to-end, 10/100/200 Gbit/s regional WDM network featuring 96 channel, tunable flex grid and high-capacity OTN cross-connect functionality in the main network PoPs, based on its Apollo packet-optical solution.





ECI noted that its solution met the technical requirements of Lepida's tailored approach, while the service provider will also be able to select from a range of pay-as-you grow options to expand network capacity and capabilities in the future.





ECI's Apollo platform provides transparent and flexible DWDM transport for a range of customer requirements. The platform combines low latency with software configurable, colourless, directionless and gridless optical routing, OTN switching and grooming and is designed to enable efficient and fully programmable networking.





In addition, ECI's planning tools and management platforms can provide Lepida with independence when planning and provisioning its network in the future. ECI also offer an evolution path across its platforms enabling customers to prepare for the transition to SDN technology.





Lepida operates a network linking local administrations in Emilia-Romagna that includes 2.700 km of infrastructure and 64,000 km of fibre with more than 720 points of access. The NGN network supports minimum 2 Gbit/s bandwidth at fibre points with backbone connectivity to MIX Milan, AmsIX Amsterdam, DECIX in Frankfurt, LINX in London, FRANCEIX in Paris, LUCIX in Luxemburg, VSIX in Padoa, TOPIX in Turin and SIX in the U.S.