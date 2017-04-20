Criterion Offers Support for CORD

Criterion Networks, a network transformation and solution integration company with a focus on supporting the adoption of SDN, NFV and the cloud, announced the availability of the Mysterious-Decision release of CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) on the Criterion SDCloud platform.





Criterion Networks stated that as enterprises and service providers move towards SDN/NFV deployment, it can provide an on-demand SDN/NFV solution environment. SDCloud Enterprise, Criterion's SaaS-based solution orchestration platform is designed to enable customers to bring up the SDN/NFV solution environment of their choice for development, evaluation and learning.





The cloud-based development and test environment, CORD-in-the-Cloud (CiTC), is designed to simplify the process of launching the SDCloud solution and allows for one touch provisioning of the components of CORD in an isolated, multi-node virtual environment. CiTC also offers a base platform to build more complex use cases such as Mobile CORD (M-CORD).







The company noted that reliably implementing complex test-beds such as CORD in a stable manner presents a challenge for developers. CiTC facilitates test-bed creation and is designed to help customers realise the potential of CORD. With all components of CORD instantiated by SDCloud, customers are able to validate configurations with different versions of the solution components, change controllers, orchestrators or the Open Stack VIM, which constitute key components of the CORD framework.





Criterion Networks, an early contributor to ON.Lab and ONF, provides CiTC for established use cases such as R-CORD and is used by ON.Lab for development purposes. It also offers complex solutions such as CiTC, OpenStack sandboxes with different SDN controllers and other OpenStack integrated SDN/NFV solutions, together with eLearning programs through the Criterion Networking Academy.





Criterion launched its SDCloud Platform in April 2016, offering a scalable on-demand cloud deployment and provisioning platform for evaluating SDN/NFV and OpenStack solutions. The platform initially provided support for Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) use-case solution.





In July last year, Criterion Network Labs, an independent network interoperability test facility, announced the launch of CNLabs SDN/NFV Alliance Program, intended to bring together SDN/NFV product vendors and end users to help ensure that SDN/NFV products meet the solution and production requirements of customers.