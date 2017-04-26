Coriant Backs ONAP Project

Coriant announced its support for the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project to help accelerate industry adoption of standards-based Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) capabilities that orchestrate and automate service delivery in cloud-centric, SDN-controlled networks.



ONAP, which was recently formed through the merger of open source ECOMP and Open Orchestrator Project (OPEN-O) is focused on creating a harmonized and comprehensive framework for real-time, policy-driven software automation of virtual network functions that will enable software, network, IT, and cloud providers and developers to rapidly create new services. The ONAP Project includes participation by prominent networking suppliers and industry-leading service providers from around the world. “As a pioneer in SDN-enabled solutions for multi-layer transport networks, we look forward to collaborating closely with other ONAP members to help our customers leverage SDN automation and NFV control for faster, more efficient, and more flexible service delivery,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “Open networks and SDN/NFV-enabled automation are key pillars of the Coriant Hyperscale Carrier Architecture, and contributions by the ONAP Project will strengthen the value proposition of this innovative approach while enhancing Coriant’s comprehensive suite of open, multi-layer SDN solutions.”Coriant noted that its Hyperscale Carrier Architecture (HCA) brings together the best of telecom and the best of data center technologies and open network design principles in a unified go-forward architecture optimized for 5G, IoT, and the unabated surge of Internet video traffic. Powered by the Coriant Transcend Software Suite, which includes standards-based multi-layer SDN control and NMS solutions, the HCA is an open, holistic architecture that encompasses transport, packet, and routing end-to-end from subscriber access all the way to the peering point.