CoreSite's Q1 Revenues up 24% YoY

CoreSite Realty reported first-quarter total operating revenues of $114.9 million, representing a 24.3% increase year over year. CoreSite reported net income attributable to common shares of $16.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2016, an increase of 29.7% on a per-share basis.



During the quarter, Coresite executed 128 new and expansion data center leases comprising 46,484 net rentable square feet (NRSF), representing $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $209 per square foot.



We continued our momentum from Q4 and started the year strongly in the first quarter. Importantly, we continued to execute on our business objectives while increasing efficiency and effectiveness across our organization,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to see sustained solid leasing activity, with new and expansion sales of nearly $10 million in the first quarter well distributed across each of our key verticals of network providers, cloud-service providers and enterprises.



http://www.coresite.com



