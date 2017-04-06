Thursday, April 6, 2017

CORD Overview with Guru Parulkar

Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) combines NFV, SDN, and the elasticity of commodity clouds to bring datacenter economics and cloud agility to the Telco Central Office.  In this video, Guru Parulkar provides an overview of the project, which is housed at ON.Lab.

See video:  https://youtu.be/SJr64HJscq8




