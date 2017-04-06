Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) combines NFV, SDN, and the elasticity of commodity clouds to bring datacenter economics and cloud agility to the Telco Central Office. In this video, Guru Parulkar provides an overview of the project, which is housed at ON.Lab.
See video: https://youtu.be/SJr64HJscq8
Thursday, April 6, 2017
CORD Overview with Guru Parulkar
Thursday, April 06, 2017 #ONS2017, CORD, Video No comments
