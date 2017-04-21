Construction Update on SACS Angola-Brazil Cable System

Angola Cables, an Angolan telecoms wholesale operator, has announced the completion of the marine survey for the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) and the commencement of cable loading on the Angolan side of SACS cable, which will interconnect with the MONET cable system linking the U.S. and Brazil and the West Africa Cable System (WACS).





The SACS subsea system is a 40 Tbit/s, 6,165 km cable with four fibre pairs, with each fibre pair capable of transmitting 100 wavelengths with a bandwidth of 100 Gbit/s, which will connect from Angola to Brazil. SACS is scheduled to be ready for service in mid-2018.





Angola Cables stated that completion of the marine survey ensures that the cable will be deployed along the best route, avoiding hazards. Conclusion of the marine survey means that final manufacturing can be completed and route and cable type selections fine-tuned based on the survey findings.





As a result, loading of the pre-laid shore end (PLSE) is complete and the construction of SACS cable is underway. Angola Cables has commissioned NEC to build the cable system and contracted Ocean Specialists (OSI) to oversee the construction process. NEC announced in April last year that it had been selected to deploy the SACS system.





Angola Cables is an international wholesale provider focused on delivering capacity on international routes. Angola Cables is one of 12 members of the consortium managing the WACS cable system serving Angola and sub-Saharan Africa. The 14,530 km WACS cable extends from South Africa to the UK, with 14 landing points, including 12 along the west coast of Africa. The company also operates the Angonix IXP exchange at its data centre in Luanda, Angonap.



